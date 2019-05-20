Could you give Brucie a brighter future in a loving Sheffield home?

Brucie needs a new home

Brucie is a four years, three months old black car who has been with the Sheffield RSPCA carers for almost four months.

He was rescued by RSPCA Officers because of their concerns for his welfare.

When found, his mouth was in an appalling state and he also had issues with one of his eyes which clearly needed attention.

Brucie received dental surgery immediately, and had to have most of his teeth removed.

An investigation also showed that a total removal of his eye was the best course of action that had to be taken, so that was arranged for Brucie too.

This lovely boy struggled for the first few months he was at the RSPCA, feeling under the weather and generally fearful of being handled, especially during vet visits.

He began to get very stressed, but the RSPCA vets treated his ailments so that the cattery team could focus on his mental health.

Gradually they were able to help him to learn to trust and feel more relaxed with daily visits, friendly chats and tasty treats.

A few months on and Brucie is obviously feeling much better and more comfortable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His mouth has healed well and his eye is very nearly there, too.

Brucie can still be unsure of new people and situations, and is not afraid to show his misgivings with the odd hiss, grumble and maybe a cheeky swipe.

Once he knows and trusts someone though, he loves with everything he has.

He relishes sitting on his favourite carers’ knees having a good snuggle and a groom.

It`s not been an easy few months for Brucie by any means….he has had to put up with a great deal.

But he is now thriving and is a sleek, handsome cat ready to find his new and loving indoor home, where he can be the only feline.

Brucie is ideally suited to life in an experienced cat home where any children are older teenagers.

Could you offer this boy the home of his dreams?