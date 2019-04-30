Could you be the loving ‘forever’ home this Sheffield cat is looking for?

Do you have room in your hearts and home for this adorable little boy?

Black-and-white Rumpelstiltskin was rescued by RSPCA officers and brought to Sheffield Animal Centre after he was found living rough, suffering with cat flu and sore eyes. He was certainly feeling under the weather and needed some vet treatment, care and TLC to help him to get back on his paws.

And now this fairytale boy is seeking his forever home – could you be his happily ever after?

RSPCA spokesman Adam Spencer said: “Rumplestiltskin – or Rumple as he’s affectionately known - was a little shy when he first arrived with us back in February, but with daily socialisation and lots of yummy goodies he soon settled in and his gorgeous personality soon started to show through. Now he feels much happier and healthier he is a different cat - Rumple is such a sweetheart!

“Once Rumple trusts you, he loves nothing better than coming to find you for a fuss and a chat. He can be a little unsure of new people, he just needs to know that you are his friend before he totally lets his guard down.

“There is a possibility that Rumple is now a flu carrier at times of stress, he may have a flare up of flu symptoms and need to see the vet - but hopefully not.

This sweet four-year-old boy totally deserves a new home where he can feel what it is to be a loved and cherished pet - no more struggling on the streets. Because of his shy character, he`s ideally suited to a home with secondary school age children but we would consider younger if used to cats and if Rumple is happy around them.

“Rumple just needs someone to take care of him. He`s a little dude with so much love to give, could he be the one for you?”

Call 0114 2898050.