Could you be ‘dashing’Kai’s forever family?

Lovely little ‘Kai’ was brought to Sheffield Animal Centre last year due to a change in circumstances in his previous home, and is now seeking his ‘happily ever after’ forever home.

RSPCA Sheffield spokesman Adam Spencer said: “Kai’s previous family only wanted the very best for this chap when their circumstances changed, so he came to stay with us until we could help him to find

a new family.

“He's a very happy, enthusiastic, and lively lad, who adores spending time with his carers, having lovely walks, and playing with toys - he loves toys, as well as snuggles with his favourite people.

“We’ve been helping him to develop his skills further but he already knows how to sit and he walks lovely on the lead.

“Kai struggles to share his home with other animals, so is looking for a home where he can be the only pet, so he can have all the attention to himself. Kai is happy to be out and about with other dogs though. He may also benefit from futher socialising with other canines but without pressure once settled in his new home.

“Kai really struggles to be left alone so he needs an owner/family where someone can be home with him much of the day and he can have support and training to get used to being left short periods, slowly and carefully. He just worries that he`s going to get left behind and his people may never come back - bless him!

“This big, handsome chap is looking for an adult household ideally with people used to owning large breed dogs. He needs some help with his skills and development but he`s so eager to please and he really does deserve to start the next chapter of his life in a fantastic new home.

Could you offer this amazing boy a whole new life?”

Based in Attercliffe, the Sheffield Animal Centre is RSPCA Sheffield’s rehabilitation and rehoming centre which operates animal intakes, viewing and adoption. From here, potential adopters are invited to view the animals available for adoption during viewing times.