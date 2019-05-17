Could you be a secret millionaire? The 43 unclaimed estates in Sheffield

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance needs to be claimed from the government and it could be owed to you.

Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are 48 unclaimed estates with links to Sheffield that could be worth a lot of people.

Enjoying the sun looking over Sheffield City Centre. Picture: Chris Etchells

When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property will be passed on to the Crown as owner-less property. This is called 'Bona Vacantia'.

This is then known as the person's 'estate' and can range in value from very little to potentially millions.

However, if nobody comes forward to claim this estate then the money could disappear into the government's accounts.

But, you could be entitled to a share of the deceased person's property, or estate, if you're a relative.

The latest release published by the Treasury Solicitor has revealed that there are 52 people with unclaimed assets with links to Sheffield.

The details on the value of their estates haven't been published.

When someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following people are entitled to claim the estate.

- husband, wife or civil partner

- children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

- mother or father

- brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

- half brothers or sisters or their children

- grandparents

- uncles and aunts or their children

- half uncles and aunts or their children

If you notice a name on this list which you think could be a former relative then you could be in for a bit of money.

It's at this point you might have to prove you're related but it could prove worth your while.

To register a claim for the estate, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department.

This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the tree.

If it appears you are entitled to claim the estate, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc.

Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth who have links to the Sheffield area.

If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their estate.

Rosalind Mary Osborne – 05/07/1919

Geoffrey Marston – 17/03/1938

Anne Ellis – 22/01/1938

Norman Wild – 17/11/1925

Robert Kinkade – 29/06/1918

Susan Elizabeth Bailey – 22/05/1943

William Burke – 31/08/1919

Elizabeth Carnall – 13/08/1959

Evelyn Cockayne – 01/10/1892

Ernest Hutchinson – 22/05/1927

Raymond Pickstone – 11/01/1942

Audrey Ronksley – 01/08/1934

John Smith – 18/10/1919

Raymond John Smith – 06/09/1937

Paul Martin Staniforth – 24/12/1957

Eric Roger Taylor – 18/07/1965

Millicent Ward – 13/07/1912

Margaret Nancy Wheatcroft – 12/11/1938

Geoffrey Wood –12/02/1914

Robert Hugh Turton – 06/04/1947

Joanna Fredericksan – 20/01/1910

Ronald Stacey – 05/03/1929

Mary Letts – 04/04/1939

David Adrian Robertson – 05/05/1940

Christina Casson – 19/01/1923

Glyn Barry Davies – 17/12/1940

Michael Frannk Drury-Cooper – 19/05/1953

Stewart Keith Elliott - 19/10/1958

Samuel Gash – 13/005/1934

Ada Harrison – 21/01/1897

Eric Thomas Hill – 07/10/1936

Linda Susan Jamieson – 12/12/1941

Sylvia Keatley – 04/04/1947

Ethel Marshall – 10/08/1902

Brian Oldale – 31/08/1947

Ronald Thorpe – 24/06/1917

Betty Sheldon Watson – 05/04/1920

Nellie Wilkinson – 30/07/1928

James McInerney – 01/08/1942

Joseph Neil Taylor – 27/10/1948

Brian Machin – 22/02/1933

Michael Harry Donovan – 26/06/1921