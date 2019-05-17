Could you be a secret millionaire? The 43 unclaimed estates in Sheffield
If the money isn’t claimed then it goes to the Crown.
Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance needs to be claimed from the government and it could be owed to you.
Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are 48 unclaimed estates with links to Sheffield that could be worth a lot of people.
When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property will be passed on to the Crown as owner-less property. This is called 'Bona Vacantia'.
This is then known as the person's 'estate' and can range in value from very little to potentially millions.
However, if nobody comes forward to claim this estate then the money could disappear into the government's accounts.
But, you could be entitled to a share of the deceased person's property, or estate, if you're a relative.
The latest release published by the Treasury Solicitor has revealed that there are 52 people with unclaimed assets with links to Sheffield.
The details on the value of their estates haven't been published.
When someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following people are entitled to claim the estate.
- husband, wife or civil partner
- children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on
- mother or father
- brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)
- half brothers or sisters or their children
- grandparents
- uncles and aunts or their children
- half uncles and aunts or their children
If you notice a name on this list which you think could be a former relative then you could be in for a bit of money.
It's at this point you might have to prove you're related but it could prove worth your while.
To register a claim for the estate, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department.
This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the tree.
If it appears you are entitled to claim the estate, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc.
Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth who have links to the Sheffield area.
If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their estate.
Rosalind Mary Osborne – 05/07/1919
Geoffrey Marston – 17/03/1938
Anne Ellis – 22/01/1938
Norman Wild – 17/11/1925
Robert Kinkade – 29/06/1918
Susan Elizabeth Bailey – 22/05/1943
William Burke – 31/08/1919
Elizabeth Carnall – 13/08/1959
Evelyn Cockayne – 01/10/1892
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Ernest Hutchinson – 22/05/1927
Raymond Pickstone – 11/01/1942
Audrey Ronksley – 01/08/1934
John Smith – 18/10/1919
Raymond John Smith – 06/09/1937
Paul Martin Staniforth – 24/12/1957
Eric Roger Taylor – 18/07/1965
Millicent Ward – 13/07/1912
Margaret Nancy Wheatcroft – 12/11/1938
Geoffrey Wood –12/02/1914
Robert Hugh Turton – 06/04/1947
Joanna Fredericksan – 20/01/1910
Ronald Stacey – 05/03/1929
Mary Letts – 04/04/1939
David Adrian Robertson – 05/05/1940
Christina Casson – 19/01/1923
Glyn Barry Davies – 17/12/1940
Michael Frannk Drury-Cooper – 19/05/1953
Stewart Keith Elliott - 19/10/1958
Samuel Gash – 13/005/1934
Ada Harrison – 21/01/1897
Eric Thomas Hill – 07/10/1936
Linda Susan Jamieson – 12/12/1941
Sylvia Keatley – 04/04/1947
Ethel Marshall – 10/08/1902
Brian Oldale – 31/08/1947
Ronald Thorpe – 24/06/1917
Betty Sheldon Watson – 05/04/1920
Nellie Wilkinson – 30/07/1928
James McInerney – 01/08/1942
Joseph Neil Taylor – 27/10/1948
Brian Machin – 22/02/1933
Michael Harry Donovan – 26/06/1921
David John Watson – 15/04/1949