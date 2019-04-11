Could Lizzie be your Miss South Yorkshire 2019?

Beauty pageants have certainly come a long way in recent decades.

Where it once all rested on a picture perfect smile, and that all-important ‘bathing suit’ round, the name of the game these days is largely a big heart.

And that’s not an issue for Wincobank girl Lizzie Roe, who will be taking to the Miss South Yorkshire catwalk as a finalist later this year. While Lizzie undoubtedly has the smile and the charm, the 24-year-old – who spends her days working as a keyworker for a homeless and substance misuse project in Broomhall – has already proven her beauty is far from skin-deep.

“Bluebell Wood is the pageant’s chosen charity, and my goal is to raise at least £500 for them before the final in September,” said Lizzie, who has always been involved in charity work.

“I’ve been spending my spare time volunteering, litter picking, organising raffles, car boot sales, and fashion shows. I’m determined to raise as much as I can for such an important local charity.”

Lizzie, who just this month signed a contract with her first model agency, is one of a number of finalists who will appear at the black-tie event in Barnsley on September 22, where she will have to take part in an interview, as well as three catwalk rounds.

She added: “Miss South Yorkshire is a big charitable role, and they need to be sure whoever they choose is up to the task of radio interviews and public appearances.

Visit www.justgiving.com/Lizzie-Roe