Cost of living: 'The government just isn't doing anything' says Sheffield Lord Mayor

Sioned-Mair Richards, also councillor for Manor Castle, said: "The cost-of-living crisis in Sheffield is only going to get worse."

As a trustee of the S2 Foodbank, Coun Richards said they have been getting 10 extra referrals per week.

"That gives you an idea of what's happening."

New Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Sioned-Mair Richards

She said that many factors, including the £20 cut in universal credit and energy prices, have contributed to the cost-of-living crisis.

"The government just isn't doing anything. We're talking about working poor people. They say the way out of poverty is work, but clearly not from minimum wage work."

Talking about charities such as Baby Basics, she said: "It's one of those things where I don't want them to exist, but if they do I want them to be good.