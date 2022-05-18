Cost of living: Sheffield Hallam MP offers support to Our Kids Count campaign

She said: “I am contacted near-daily by people in my constituency, who are struggling to make ends meet, unable to afford rising bills, struggling to put food on the table or buy daily essentials.

“We are one of the wealthiest countries in the world, we should not be seeing rising levels of destitution across the country, or record numbers of children in Sheffield living in poverty.”

She called for deeper change to address the crisis, and said: “We need an emergency package of measures to address the cost of living crisis and bring down energy bills, funded by a Windfall Tax on the record profits of oil and gas companies.

Olivia Blake, MP for Sheffield Hallam

“But we also need a far more fundamental rethink of our economic settlement, with real power handed to communities and a relentless focus on bringing good, green, well-paid and unionised jobs back to places like Sheffield.