Cost of living: Sheffield businesses provide free baby essentials in response to the cost of living crisis

Business owners have looked at ways in which they can help customers during the cost of living crisis and some have decided to stock up for families with young children.

One More Slice cafe in Dykes Lane, Hillsborough has been supplying parents with free toiletries since March this year.

Holly McCurry, aged 27, is the owner of the venue and says she wanted to do what she could to help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toiletries for customers at The Birdhouse

She said: “Being a parent myself I have seen the rise in cost for nappies, wipes and sanitary products.

“My aim from the start was to help families during the time people may need it the most.”