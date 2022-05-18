Cost of living: 'If I tighten my belt any more, I'll split in two' says disabled full-time carer from Sheffield

Jennifer Jones, 41, lives with chronic fatigue and fibromyalgia, meaning she cannot work. Instead, she is the full-time carer to her 10-year-old son who is autistic with special needs.

She said: “Every day I have to ask myself what can I go without?

“My son will always have three meals a day but I have to make sacrifices to my own life. While he is at school, I don’t watch TV and I eat less.”

“My hair is falling out and I don’t know whether it’s because of malnourishment, stress or both.

“No one should have to live like this.”

Looking ahead to the winter, Ms Jones is terrified at the prospect of energy prices hiking again this October.

“If I tighten my belt anymore, I’ll split in two,” she exclaimed.

The cost of living is estimated to be £583 more on average a month if you live with a disability, according to charity Scope.

Despite this, Ms Jones doesn’t qualify for full severe disability payment for herself because she receives a carer allowance for her son. This means she only receives £34.85 of support each week.

Ms Jones adds costs are increasing for many disabled people as they have to use extra power to charge electric wheelchairs or keep medications at certain temperatures.

She said: “I’m in a robotic state trying to get from one day to the next.

“I can’t believe the government has allowed and created this situation for us.”