Cost of living: crisis will have ‘massively concerning’ impact on Sheffield’s domestic abuse victims

They claim the financial hardship will mean that women feel pressured to stay in unsafe relationships.

Dr Michaela Rogers, 51, a senior lecturer at Sheffield University who has worked in domestic violence in practice and research, said the issue was “massively concerning.”

She said: “The impact of poverty is intricately interwoven with the problem of domestic abuse. It creates stress within families, it creates more tension in everyday living.

Dr Michaela Rogers from the University of Sheffield and Sam Kidd, a Children and Young Person’s practitioner at Sheffield Women’s Aid

“Having worked with hundreds of women over the years, and listened to them, it’s clear the impact of poverty reduces women’s capacity to make decisions and leave abusive relationships.

“When you can’t afford to feed yourself you have to prioritise your children and your partner. It’s just so problematic.”

ONS (Office of National Statistics) data showed that in March 2021 there was a 6% increase in domestic abuse related crimes compared to previous years, which many researchers attributed to the pressures brought on by lockdown.

Research also indicated that victims of domestic abuse often choose not to, or are unable to, report their situation to the police out of fear for their own and their children's safety.

Alongside this, women in households with low incomes are 3.5 times more likely to experience domestic violence than women in slightly better-off households.

However, Sam Kidd, a Children and Young Person’s practitioner at Sheffield Women’s Aid, a charity offering refuge to domestic abuse victims, said: “The cost of living crisis has affected the refuge in terms of general funding that councils have.

“Our refuge bills are going up. We have to pay the bills to keep the women safe and warm and we have to find additional money to meet the costs.”

Sam also highlighted the fact that the cost of living crisis means abuse victims will be unsure whether they will be able to provide for their children if they leave their situation.

She said: “Children are often used as a tool by perpetrators to reinforce control over women. They may take their anger out on them or punish them to make the mum more compliant. Not having money to leave is a huge barrier.”

“When children arrive here it may be they’ve got no toys, toiletries, nothing, so we work with a lot of partner agencies to help with that, for example, Baby Basics.”

Sam Kidd’s advice to those struggling with Domestic Abuse was as follows:

Contact an organisation such as Sheffield Women’s Aid: 0114 236 6423 or IDAS (Independent Domestic Abuse Services): 0808 808 2241 (Sheffield)