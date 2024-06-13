Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“We need help - we can’t keep up with the demand”

SVP Sheffield Furniture Project, based on Queens Road, has put out an urgent appeal for furniture donations as demand for their help is outweighing the donations they’re receiving.

The charity, which is part of the St Vincent de Paul Society, says the need for furniture has become so immense that it has had to expand the distance in which the charity is willing to travel to collect donations.

Back in 2021, the project gave basic furniture to nearly 1,800 homes of disadvantaged people in the city – a number which saw a sharp increase to nearly 3,000 back in 2023.

St Vincent's Furniture Store is calling for more donations so the charity can help more vulnerable households in Sheffield. Pictured is Joe and Paul of the charity. | St Vincent's Furniture Store

Centre manager Tracy Haycox said the demand for furniture continues to outweigh donations, and has issued an urgent appeal for help.

She said: “We need help, there are so many people in Sheffield that are relying on us and we can’t keep up with the demand. People are going without basic furniture, something which most people take for granted – some see it as a dream.

“Giving household items a second life by donating them also saves them from landfill and makes the people we help so unbelievably happy.”

St Vincent's Furniture Store is based at Queen's Road, in the Lowfield area of the city. | St Vincent's Furniture Store

Sheffield Furniture Project is asking for any donations of furniture and small household items such as bedding, two-seater sofas, tables, chairs, mattresses and storage units.

Demand for furniture has become so immense at the charity that when an item is collected by the team, it is then re-distributed straight away.

Currently the project collects donations of furniture from residents in Sheffield, but have recently widened the collection area to include some parts of Rotherham including Brinsworth, Treeton, Catcliffe, Waverley, Whiston, Bramly and Wickersley.