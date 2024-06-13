Cost of living crisis: Sheffield charity’s desperate plea for furniture donations as demand continues to climb
SVP Sheffield Furniture Project, based on Queens Road, has put out an urgent appeal for furniture donations as demand for their help is outweighing the donations they’re receiving.
The charity, which is part of the St Vincent de Paul Society, says the need for furniture has become so immense that it has had to expand the distance in which the charity is willing to travel to collect donations.
Back in 2021, the project gave basic furniture to nearly 1,800 homes of disadvantaged people in the city – a number which saw a sharp increase to nearly 3,000 back in 2023.
Centre manager Tracy Haycox said the demand for furniture continues to outweigh donations, and has issued an urgent appeal for help.
She said: “We need help, there are so many people in Sheffield that are relying on us and we can’t keep up with the demand. People are going without basic furniture, something which most people take for granted – some see it as a dream.
“Giving household items a second life by donating them also saves them from landfill and makes the people we help so unbelievably happy.”
Sheffield Furniture Project is asking for any donations of furniture and small household items such as bedding, two-seater sofas, tables, chairs, mattresses and storage units.
Demand for furniture has become so immense at the charity that when an item is collected by the team, it is then re-distributed straight away.
Currently the project collects donations of furniture from residents in Sheffield, but have recently widened the collection area to include some parts of Rotherham including Brinsworth, Treeton, Catcliffe, Waverley, Whiston, Bramly and Wickersley.
A collection can be arranged by calling 0114 270 3990. Drop-offs of donations are also welcome, but the project asks that you call 0114 270 3990 to arrange a time when the warehouse is open. To find out more, please visit: https://svp.org.uk/sheffield-furniture-store.
