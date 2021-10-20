Cost of living crisis: Sheffield care provider responds by giving frontline workers 9 per cent pay rise

Staff working for Community Integrated Care in Sheffield will receive a 9 per cent pay rise to recognise their hard work during the pandemic and help workers beat the pressures of inflation.

The pay rise is part of an unprecedented £5 million workforce investment being made by the charity over three years, and it will be a welcome boost for both local care workers and job seekers in Sheffield.

Community Integrated Care hopes this workforce investment be a lifeline for people, as many in the UK are faced with cuts to Universal Credit and the end of the furlough scheme.

Frontline care staff at Community Integrated Care in Sheffield will receive a 9 per cent pay rise in response to the cost of living crisis

Teresa Exelby, chief people officer at Community Integrated Care, said: “This is by far the biggest investment in colleagues our charity has ever seen, but it’s something that we know is absolutely justified and needed. Our workforce has continued to deliver the best lives possible for the people we support throughout the toughest of circumstances and we want to ensure their pay recognises this.”

“We know that within the current economic climate many other sectors are dealing with major challenges, with some workers now facing redundancy or reduced hours now the support scheme has finished. We want people to know that social care can be an amazing career option. Our charity is recruiting locally and can offer a market-leading pay rate, flexible working opportunities and immediate start dates.”

The move also aims to respond to the recruitment challenges the sector is currently facing.

The charity has launched a new website to enable local people who are interested in working in social care to access flexible and rewarding opportunities with immediate start dates.

Teresa added: “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been welcoming people from across a range of different sectors, so previous experience in the care sector isn’t necessary.

"All we ask is that you love working with people and share our charity’s values. Whatever your background, we can guarantee there’s a rewarding career in care for you.”