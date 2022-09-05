Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Energy prices are through the roof, with people paying hundreds more each month to cook and heat their homes than ever before.

Some people were living hand to mouth before all this, so how they are expected to get through this without help and support is anyone’s guess.

Weekly shops, even in budget supermarkets, are costing more than they ever did.

The Star is campaigning for new Prime Minister Liz Truss to take action on the cost of living crisis urgently

Demand for food banks is at record levels.

And public buildings, such as libraries, are gearing up to be busier than ever before as temperatures drop over the winter months and people unable to heat their own homes find other places to keep warm.

Pensioners reliant upon a state pension, families reliant upon benefits...they have never felt more concerned.

Businesses with employees reliant upon wages are worried whether they will weather the storm.

Hospitals are gearing up for huge energy price hikes and there are fears that patients may feel the pinch if costs have to be cut to pay the bills.

It truly is a worrying time for Sheffield.

But today could be a time for change.

With a new Prime Minister set to take charge, Liz Truss she must feel the pressure on her shoulders and surely she must act.

If there was ever a time for a politician to make their mark from the offset, this is it.

Let’s not make this political and about point scoring and securing votes. Let’s make this about lives.

Let’s make this about securing jobs, making sure schools and hospitals can heat their buildings, making sure families can retain their homes, making sure people don’t starve or freeze to death.

It may sound dramatic, but that is the reality.

Unless help is offered, proper support that makes a real difference, Sheffield is looking at a bleak future.

Sheffielders are made of steel, we are tough and we will always rally around and support each other.

But we need help.