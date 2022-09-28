Correction: Reports that second cost of living energy grant will land on October 1 are inaccurate, says DWP

Several national and local newspapers, including The Star, erroneously reported on September 27 that the second half of a £650 grant would be paid to UK residents on October 1.

This was inaccurate, and the Government has restated that a date has not been confirmed.

The Star has removed the story claiming this from our website, and apologises for the error.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. The £650 cost of living payments were first announced in May by then Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who was succeeded by Nadhim Zahawi, and now Kwasi Kwarteng.

The support package, which was announced in May by then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, is the second half of a £650 grant for homes hit by rising energy prices.

When the grant is released, it will be paid to all households on means-tested benefits.

This includes Universal Credit, Income-based Jobseekers Allowance, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and Pension Credit.

The money is available for some 71,100 families in Sheffield, the bulk of whom are in receipt of universal credit.

If you only receive tax credits, you should still be set to receive the first instalment, and the second payment will not come until the winter.

Am I eligible for the second cost of living payment of £324?

To be eligible for the first instalment, claimants needed to have been in receipt of one of these benefits, or have begun a claim which is later successful, as of May 25, 2022.