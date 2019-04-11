Corporation Sheffield issue apology to fans as ‘shocking’ sound quality ruins rock gig 

Corporation Sheffield have issued an apology after ‘inadequate’ sound quality marred a rock gig at the historic venue.

Fans paid £25 to see rock ‘n’ roll band The Quireboys perform on Saturday alongside British rock band FM.

However, gig-goers were left disappointed after ‘shocking’ sound quality marred their set, with fans complaining of loud feedback and vocals being ‘drowned out’.

Some fans said that they left early as a result of the poor sound quality with others demanding a refund for their ticket.

Corp issued a full apology after the gig, blaming a freelance sound engineer for the problems.

In a statement, managing director Mark Hobson said: “The Corporation would like to apologise to the band, their crew and most of all, to all the fans who came along to the show for the wholly inadequate suound quality during The Quireboys set on Saturday.

“This was a result of the errors made by the freelance sound engineer engaged by Corporation. This engineer has now been removed from our employ.

“As a way of compensation, we would like to offer to all those people who atteneded, complimentary entry to the next Quireboys headline show here at Corporation.”

The apology prompted mixed responses from fans with some praising Corp for their apology but others questioning their professionalism.

Dougie Luke Freeman posted: “Not the most professional way of dealing with this in my opinion. Was it really necessary to throw the engineer under the bus?

“Particularly as they aren’t here to defend themselves. You could have just said ‘due to unforeseen technical issues’ and left it at that.”

Katie Donson-Brook said: “Good luck gettin another sound engineer now.”

Neil Rogan said: “A great thing to do by the Corporation. Too many venues would have stuck two fingers up to the punter.”

Keith Drury said: “Well done to you guys for admitting that there was a problem and an either bigger well done for trying to make it up to the fans that attended.”