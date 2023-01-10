One of Sheffield’s best known nightclub’s have shared further details about their upcoming ‘pay what you want’ club night.

Corporation on Milton Street in the city centre is running a new scheme that lets customers decide how much to pay for their drinks.

The ‘pay what you want’ offer is running as part of the new Corp Monday club night which will be launching on January 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubgoers will be able to pay whatever they would like for their drinks, with a minimum charge of 60p to ensure that the event can keep running.

Corporation nightclub in Sheffield is launching a 'pay what you want' deal

Advertisement Hide Ad

To benefit from this offer, all you need to do is visit the bar on a Monday night, decide what drink you want to order, and pay the minimum spend or more.

Corporation announced the event on the club’s social media channels late last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They wrote: “With prices rising and everyone worried about how far it is going to stretch – we have stepped in to do our bit. Your favourite Monday Corp is now “pay what you want”!!!

“Have we gone mad??!! Maybe??! But all drinks at Monday Corp will NOW be just that!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our relaunch is Monday, January 23. So you will have to hold on until then...but with tickets now on sale. We have a hunch these are going to sell extremely quickly. Therefore, secure your places right away as we look forward to being back partying with you all very soon!”