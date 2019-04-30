Coroner promises family of Barnsley teenager the ‘answers they deserve’ following her death aged just 14

A coroner has pledged to gather all the evidence needed so that the parents of a Barnsley teenager get the answers they deserve following her death.

Assistant Coroner David Urpeth told a pre-inquest review hearing that his officers would gather all the relevant evidence regarding the death of 14-year-old Emily May Greene before holding a full inquest.

Emily’s father Ricki Greene told Mr Urpeth the family had concerns surrounding her death that he felt need to be addressed.

He said Emily had been bullied at school and also faced difficulties outside the classroom

Mr Urpeth said the court was not currently in a position to hear the evidence and would attempt to get all the right documents before an inquest can be held

He said: "I am trying to make sure to get the right pieces of evidence so you as the family get the right answer you deserve."

Another pre-inquest review hearing will take place on September 10 to review the evidence gathered.