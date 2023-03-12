Readers of The Star have voiced their frustration at Sheffield City Council as Fargate bids goodbye to the hapless Container Park.

Fargate’s eight shipping containers were dismantled and taken away to an unknown location on Friday after six months of delays and overspending. The scheme was introduced with hopes of boosting footfall in the city with a hub of shops, food outlets and bars, but it was quickly met with setbacks after missing its initial opening date by three months.

The Container Park was due to open in July, but the containers were not lowered until August 8, and it was ultimately opened in late October before closing for good at the end of January. The upstairs bar on the development never opened. The £300,000 estimate for the vision soon inflated to £576,000, and was further increased by an additional removal cost of £95,000.

Councillors have now decided the containers will be used as toilets or catering units in Sheffield’s parks and by community groups.

The Container Park has now left Fargate after six months of turmoil.

In January, Coun Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield Council said: “Obviously this project hasn’t been our finest hour. But what I don’t want it to do is extinguish our appetite for ambition for this city.”

On The Star's Facebook page, a number of readers have voiced their own opinions as Fargate is left clear of the controversial Container Park.

Andrew Bracken called it a ‘missed opportunity’. He commented: “Is Sheffield city council still that bad? Missed opportunity for new businesses, total waste of money. Managed properly this could have been sensational, why didn’t they follow this through to fruition? Street food is becoming the next big thing on trend so to speak. I was born in Sheffield and I have family still living there. Someone needs to be accountable for this waste of time energy and money.”

Reader David Grant commented: “It was a stupid idea in the first place. Already had empty shops all around. How was this ever going to help. The people behind this should foot the bill not the tax payers.”

The last business moved out of the development on January 29 before workmen moved in to begin dismantling the site.

“Looks better now the containers have gone,” said reader Gillian Keyworth. "Such a waste of money."