Construction Ball celebrates 20th anniversary at Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria in support of Sheffield Hospitals Charity

The event will take place on Friday, May 20 at the Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Sheffield and will be hosted by Olympic running icon, Derek Redmond, raising funds for Sheffield Hospitals Charity, with activities including an amazing live auction and live performance from the Acoustic Angels.

Over the last 20 years the event has brought together professionals from across the region’s construction and built environment sector to give back to local charities and communities, raising over £299,600 since 2001.

The organisation of the event is a collaborative effort between firms Arup, HLM Architects and Rider Levett Bucknall – each very much embedded within the heart of Sheffield’s business community.

The Ball’s organising committee said “We’re so thrilled that the ball is back, and able to once more unite our industry and raise funds for our community. What better way to celebrate our 20th anniversary than by partnering with Sheffield Hospitals Charity, which provides vital support for local NHS staff, patients and families – who’ve been through so much in the last two years.”

The event remains the longest running of its kind in the north of England and enjoys a huge following from across the region. In 2022, the event will be giving back to local hospitals.

Gareth Aston CEO for Sheffield Hospitals Charity said “We are delighted and truly humbled to have been selected as the charity for this year’s landmark event. A massive thank you to everyone behind the event and for also supporting our work across the last few years.”