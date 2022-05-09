Conrad Blandford Hairdressing, on Ecclesall Road, has invited them to visit this Sunday, May 15, between 11am and 3pm, for a complimentary cut and finish.

Alexa Fox, who is one of the managers at the salon, said around 20 refugees were already booked in but there were still spaces available.

Conrad Blandford Hairdressing, on Ecclesall Road, in Sheffield, is offering free haircuts to Ukrainian refugees

She said: “One of the girls who works for us is from Poland and her mother still lives in Poland. She’s been speaking to her about the situation, which is terrible, and we wanted to do something for all those who have been forced to leave their homes in Ukraine and are now living in or around Sheffield.”

Anyone wishing to take up the offer is asked to ring the salon on 0114 2666 646 to book an appointment.