Concert dedicated to popular Sheffield musician who died while out walking

Steve Dumpleton, Sheffield Chamber Orchestra's principal clarinettist for more than 40 years, died suddenly last year while out walking in the Limb Valley, a part of the city he loved.

The 69-year-old was a talented musician who mastered a wide variety of instruments, including the alto recorder, flute, penny whistle, Northumbrian pipes and concertina. His greatest loves, however, were clarinet and melodeon.

The Chamber Orchestra’s March concert will be held at All Saints Church, Ecclesall, on March 5 at 7.30pm. It features Sibelius’ Valse Triste, which is dedicated to Steve.

Steve Dumpleton with his clarinets

Friend Sarah Fox said: “He was a stalwart of the orchestra for many years, taking on a number of organisational roles. Steve took up clarinet at school and quickly became involved in wind bands and junior orchestras up to county level.

“His long-standing music making activities included being the bass clarinettist with Black Velvet Clarinet Quartet and it would also have been Steve’s 40th year this year as the melodeon player for the Lizzie Dripping women’s dance team.

“His interests effortlessly straddled both classical and folk worlds and along with enjoying melodeon Steve was hugely respected in the folk world as a melodeon tutor.”

The March concert will also feature bassoonist Laurence Perkins playing Carl Maria von Weber’s Bassoon Concerto Opus 75, Haydn’s 99th symphony, William Boyce’s 4th symphony and Fauré’s Pavane.