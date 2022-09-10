Concerns growing for welfare of missing Doncaster man
Police are appealing for help to find a missing Doncaster man.
Concerns are growing for the welfare of Kevin (surname was not provided), aged 36.
He was last seen in the Queen Mary’s Road area of New Rossington on Friday at 11.30am.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Kevin is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, of slim build, with short light brown hair. He was last seen wearing jeans and a red t-shirt, with black Nike Air Force trainers with a red stripe.
“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?
“Please call 101 quoting incident number 1107 of 9 September 2022.”