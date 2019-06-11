Concerns grow for welfare of missing Sheffield man
Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing Sheffield man.
South Yorkshire Police have this afternoon reasserted the need for the public to help them find missing 23-year-old Minod Monger.
Minod was last seen at around 5:30pm yesterday afternoon in the Ecclesfield area.
He is described as Asian, with dark black hair and was last seen wearing a white jacket, grey joggers and black crocs.
Chief Inspector Helen Lewis said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Minod’s safety and so are his family it is extremely important that we find him as soon as possible.
“We believe he’s on foot, so could have travelled anywhere in the city since last night. He also has limited English, so may be struggling to communicate with other members of the public.
“I would like to ask people to keep an eye out for him and report any sightings to us, don’t approach him, but call us on 999 quoting incident number 715 of 10 June.”