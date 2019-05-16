Concerns grow for welfare of missing Rotherham teenager believed to be in Sheffield
Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing Rotherham teenager who police believe may be in Sheffield.
By The Star Newsroom
Thursday, 16 May, 2019, 14:43
Cerys Griffiths, aged 15, was last seen in the Greasborough area at around 8:40pm last night.
Police believe she could now be in Sheffield, possibly in the Arbourthorne area.
She is described as around 5ft with long brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans with rips, a pink soda black jacket, a green vest top and black Nike trainers.
Officers say they are concerned for Cerys’ welfare and are urging anyone who has seen her to contact them.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on101 quoting incident number 921 of May 15.