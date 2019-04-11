‘Concerns are growing' for safety of missing woman

South Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal to find a missing Rotherham woman.

Donna Darca, 30, was last seen in the Shalesmoor/Wicker area of Sheffield yesterday morning, Wednesday April 10.

In a statement SYP said: “Concerns are growing for Donna’s safety and officers are asking to speak to anyone who’s seen or spoken to her.

“She's known to frequent the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield.”

Donna is described as being white, slim build with black hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket with gold coloured zips, light coloured trousers, which may have been jogging bottoms.

Have you seen her? If you can help call 101 quoting incident number 568 of 10 April.