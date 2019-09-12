Concern over missing Sheffield woman who left home 'in the early hours'
Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing Sheffield woman who left home in the early hours of this morning.
By Lee Peace
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 10:35
Tracey Howe, aged 44, was last seen at her home in Beighton.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said today: “Concerns are growing for her welfare.
“Tracey is 5ft 6ins tall in height, of slim build with ginger shoulder length hair.
“Tracey is wearing a shiny black jacket, a white polo shirt with yellow embroidery and black trousers.
“Tracey is known to frequent the Crystal Peaks area, Rother Valley and Todwick areas.
“If you have seen Tracey or know where she could be, please contact 101 quoting incident number 177 12/09/19.”