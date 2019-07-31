Concern growing for Rotherham woman last seen in taxi days ago
Concern is growing for a Rotherham woman who was last seen in a taxi two days ago.
Laura Taylor, aged 27, has been missing since she was last spotted in a cab in the Barberwood Road area of Blackburn in Rotherham on Monday at 5.20pm.
South Yorkshire Police has now issued a public appeal for help finding her.
In a statement, the force said: “She is thought to be wearing light blue ripped jeans, a beige off the shoulder top, white diamante slider shoes and carrying a large, brown shoulder bag.
“Laura has long dark brown hair, usually worn up in a bun.
“Her family and officers are growing increasingly concerned about her.
“Have you seen Laura? Do you know where she might be?
“Please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 639 of 29 July.”