Concern growing for missing Sheffield United fan 

Concern is growing for the welfare of a Sheffield man who has been missing since yesterday morning.

Jonathan Gascoigne, aged 30, who is believed to be a Sheffield United fan, has been missing since about 9am on Sunday, April 14.

Jonathan Gascoigne.

He was last seen in the Lupton Road area of Lowedges.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “His family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Jonathan has access to a black Hyundai Amica, which officers believe he could be using.

“Have you seen Jonathan?

“Please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 302 of Sunday 14 April.”