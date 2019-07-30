Concern growing for missing Barnsley man
Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing Barnsley man.
By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 07:04
Steven Linacre, aged 50, was last seen in Royston heading towards Carlton on Monday at about 8.15am.
He is described as a white male, of medium build, and with dark hair that is thinning on top.
Steven was wearing blue jeans, navy fleece with a red collar with a Norwegian flag on it.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
South Yorkshire Police have issued a public appeal to help locate him.
Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 186 29/07/219.