Concern growing for missing Barnsley man

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing Barnsley man.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 07:04

Steven Linacre, aged 50, was last seen in Royston heading towards Carlton on Monday at about 8.15am.

Read More

Read More
Three more arrests made in connection with Sheffield murder

He is described as a white male, of medium build, and with dark hair that is thinning on top.

Steven Linacre.

Steven was wearing blue jeans, navy fleece with a red collar with a Norwegian flag on it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

South Yorkshire Police have issued a public appeal to help locate him.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 186 29/07/219.