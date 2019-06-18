Concern for missing teenage girl with Barnsley and Rotherham connections
Concern is growing for the welfare of a teenage girl who has connections with Barnsley and Rotherham.
Holly Donovan, aged 14, went missing after visiting family in Barnsley.
She was last seen in Silkstone on Saturday, June 15, at 3.20pm.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “She is described as being white, around 5ft 6ins tall with dark purple/red hair in a bob and dark eyes.
“She was last seen wearing a black and white zebra print vest top, a dark blue fleece jacket, black leggings and black Puma trainers.
“She is known to frequent the Rotherham area.
“Concerns are growing for her welfare. If you have seen Holly or have any information about where she may be please call 101 quoting incident number 585 of 15 June.”