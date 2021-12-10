Concern for missing man Simon, 29, last seen in Sheffield city centre, as police issue appeal

Officers in Sheffield are appealing for help in finding a man last seen near the city centre.

By Lloyd Bent
Friday, 10th December 2021, 11:02 am

Simon has not been seen since 3.15pm on Thursday, December 9.

The 29-year-old may be in and around the city centre, say police.

Simon is a white male, 6ft tall with ginger hair wearing a red jacket, striped scarf, tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.

Have you seen him? If you have any information, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 472 of December 9.

