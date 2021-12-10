Simon has not been seen since 3.15pm on Thursday, December 9.

The 29-year-old may be in and around the city centre, say police.

Police in Sheffield have appealed for help to find missing Simon, aged 29

Simon is a white male, 6ft tall with ginger hair wearing a red jacket, striped scarf, tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.