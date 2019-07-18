Concern for 'confused and frightened' missing Barnsley woman
Concern is growing for the welfare of a ‘confused and frightened’ missing Barnsley woman.
Janet Robinson, aged 75, was last seen leaving a hairdressers in Agnes Road, Barnsley, today at 9:40am.
She was due to meet her husband at the Morrisons Store in Barnsley town centre at 10:30am but never showed up.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Janet has dementia and could appear to be confused and frightened.
“She is described as being 5ft 2 incs tall with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a cream jacket, black jeans, black shoes and carrying a brown shoulder bag.
“If you’ve seen Janet or have any information which could help officers trace her, please get in touch via 101 quoting incident number 339 of 17 July 2019.”