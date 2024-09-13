A Sheffield man who spends the winter months trying to keep his street safe to use during cold snaps has complained at the removal of a grit bin.

Dennis Hanna says Littlewood Drive, Gleadless, freezes each winter.

The 66-year-old has spent the last decade voluntarily gritting the street to provide his community with safe and usable roads.

Dennis Hanna has complained about a grit bin on his street being removed

However, he said he was left gobsmacked when Sheffield City Council recently removed the grit bin from the top of his street.

Mr Hanna said: “it doesn’t make any sense at why they have done this.

“Lots of people on this road require carers, and if they aren’t getting those carers daily, it becomes a problem, and they may start to panic.

“Because of having such a steep hill, and the demographic of people being quite elderly, the bin is essential to the lives within the area.”

The former BT worker said it is the third time the bin has been removed across the last six years.

He wrote to his local councillor, Ben Miskell to complain.

In response, Coun Miskell said: “I have been working with Dennis over the past few years because of the bin being removed.

“I understand that residents want their street to be safe during snow and harsh weather.

“We want to work with the residents of Sheffield and make sure that everyone can feel safe within their communities.”

Gleadless is classified as a ‘priority 2’ route, which means that it has travel connections towards the city centre.

Sheffield City Council aims to grit 60 per cent of roads, in priority order when freezing temperatures are forecast.

Mr Hanna said: ““I think that people are just looking at plans and statistics and not really looking at the area.

“I would’ve thought having been through this twice before they wouldn’t have removed the grit bin again, I’m at a loss to understand this decision.

“If it were up to me I’d be looking at the refill history and it would show how often the bin is used and how vulnerable some areas are.”