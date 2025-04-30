Concern and urgent appeal launched as Doncaster footballer is reported missing

By Darren Burke
Published 30th Apr 2025, 06:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An urgent appeal has been launched to find a Doncaster-born footballer who has not been seen or heard from since Saturday morning.

Leon Osborne, who previously played for Bradford City in the Football League, was last seen going to Birmingham via Doncaster, according to his current club Brigg Town which has shared an appeal to find him.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

In a message on X, formerly Twitter, a club spokesperson said: “Please retweet. First team player Leon Osborne has been missing since Saturday morning when he was last seen going to Birmingham via Doncaster train station. His phone is going straight to answer phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Former clubs of Doncaster born footballer Leon Osborne have launched an urgent appeal to find him.Former clubs of Doncaster born footballer Leon Osborne have launched an urgent appeal to find him.
Former clubs of Doncaster born footballer Leon Osborne have launched an urgent appeal to find him.

“We ask for everyone to please share this far and wide to get any information we can for Ozzy’s family and friends who are worried about him.”

Doncaster club Scawthorpe Athletic FC has also issued a plea and on X a club spokesperson said: “Has anybody seen @LeonOzOsborne - been off the grid since Saturday morning, last seen going

“Please share see if we can get any information on Ozzy’s whereabouts. Family and friends are worried.”

Another of his former clubs, Matlock Town also shared the appeal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 35-year-old was born in Doncaster in 1989 and the winger began his career at Bradford, making his league debut for the Bantams when he came on as substitute in the final 10 minutes of City's 2–2 draw with Millwall in the final game of the 2006–07 season.

Following his departure from Bradford, he joined Southport on loan before moving to Harrogate Town.

He has also played for Stalybridge Celtic, Buxton, Goole, Frickley Athletic, Matlock, Rainworth Miners Welfare, Farsley Celtic, Long Eaton United, Bradford Park Avenue. Brighouse Town, Hyde United, Scarborough Athletic, Ossett Albion, Pickering Town, Rossington Main, Armthorpe Welfare, Maltby Main, Ossett United and Pontefract Collieries during a lengthy career in non-league.

Related topics:DoncasterBradford CityBirminghamFootball League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice