Concern and urgent appeal launched as Doncaster footballer is reported missing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a Doncaster-born footballer who has not been seen or heard from since Saturday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leon Osborne, who previously played for Bradford City in the Football League, was last seen going to Birmingham via Doncaster, according to his current club Brigg Town which has shared an appeal to find him.

In a message on X, formerly Twitter, a club spokesperson said: “Please retweet. First team player Leon Osborne has been missing since Saturday morning when he was last seen going to Birmingham via Doncaster train station. His phone is going straight to answer phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former clubs of Doncaster born footballer Leon Osborne have launched an urgent appeal to find him.

“We ask for everyone to please share this far and wide to get any information we can for Ozzy’s family and friends who are worried about him.”

Doncaster club Scawthorpe Athletic FC has also issued a plea and on X a club spokesperson said: “Has anybody seen @LeonOzOsborne - been off the grid since Saturday morning, last seen going

“Please share see if we can get any information on Ozzy’s whereabouts. Family and friends are worried.”

Another of his former clubs, Matlock Town also shared the appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 35-year-old was born in Doncaster in 1989 and the winger began his career at Bradford, making his league debut for the Bantams when he came on as substitute in the final 10 minutes of City's 2–2 draw with Millwall in the final game of the 2006–07 season.

Following his departure from Bradford, he joined Southport on loan before moving to Harrogate Town.

He has also played for Stalybridge Celtic, Buxton, Goole, Frickley Athletic, Matlock, Rainworth Miners Welfare, Farsley Celtic, Long Eaton United, Bradford Park Avenue. Brighouse Town, Hyde United, Scarborough Athletic, Ossett Albion, Pickering Town, Rossington Main, Armthorpe Welfare, Maltby Main, Ossett United and Pontefract Collieries during a lengthy career in non-league.