Plans to extend a cemetery in Rotherham will no longer go ahead – sending a community into a ‘tailspin’.

Dignity, which operates Herringthorpe Cemetery on behalf of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, confirmed that plans to extend the cemetery to provide almost 550 extra graves will no longer go ahead.

A report earlier this year found that remaining space at Herringthorpe will only last only “four to five years” based on current demand.

However, a spokesperson for Dignity said that the plans will no longer go ahead, after borehole testing found that contaminants from the site may end up in the water system.

A spokesperson for Dignity said: “The planning application for the cemetery extension at East Herringthorpe cannot be progressed at this stage. Following borehole testing in the proposed area, we cannot ensure that contaminants from the site would not enter the water system, and therefore, the Environmental Agency will not support the application.

“Two alternative areas within the cemetery have been identified, and a firm appointed to survey the feasibility of these sites for the extension.”

One member of the public asked the council about the plans during Monday’s cabinet meeting, after it was revealed that the axed scheme included plans for 116 new tombs in the Muslim burial area.

He told councillors that the news had sent the Muslim community into a ‘tailspin’, adding that it has caused elders in the community stress, pressure and anxiety.

“We, as Muslims, believe that our final destination, the grave, is the final resting place. The duty is on you guys to provide that space,” he added.

Councillor David Sheppard said he was dismayed and angered at the plans, and Philip Horefield, the council’s legal representative, said the authority is already ‘taking action’.

“The council has already taken action, and is speaking to Dignity about contractual levers that we have available to us…and is engaging with external solicitors as well, in order to use every contractual enforcement mechanism to ensure that not only is the space available, but that it’s according to plan” added Mr Horsefield.

Councillor Chris Read, leader of the council added: “Dignity have a contract to provide a service through the council, to the people of Rotherham.