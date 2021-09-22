Community climate change event to take place near Sheffield as part of nationwide week of action

The church.

On Saturday, September 25 Killamarsh Conservation Group and Killamarsh Residents Against Greenbelt Erosion are hosting an awareness event at the Methodist Church on Sheffield Road, Killamarsh, to highlight issues with nature and the climate as part of the Great Big Green Week.

The Great Big Green Week, which runs from September 18 to 26, is a nationwide event of action on climate change and will celebrate how communities are tackling climate change, protecting green spaces, and encouraging others to get involved.

Stephen Thompson, Chairman of Killamarsh Conservation Group said: “We shall be highlighting the problems of plastic waste, the effects of continuing to burn fossil fuels, the need for green spaces for health and well being and much more.”

The Great Big Green Week by The Climate Coalition, which aims to celebrate the support for climate action, to protect nature and the environment, across the UK.

Members of Killamarsh R.A.G.E. will be displaying information about climate change and explaining how important it is to keep protect green spaces in the village and preserve the wildlife, trees and plants.

There will be refreshments and home-made cakes for sale plus a selection of plants and home made produce.

For children there will be fun activities to get involved with as well as a competition.

The event starts at 10 am and will finish around 2pm.

Killamarsh Conservation Group are a group of volunteers and residents from the Killamarsh area, their aim is to improve green spaces in the village.