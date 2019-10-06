Colourful crowds gather for fifth annual Night Strider walk in aid of St Luke’s hospice

The St Lukes Night Strider Walk starting and finishing in Tudor Square in Sheffield City Centre. Pictured are the family of Kim Stenton.

Night Strider – sponsored by Gripple and Pricecheck – is the annual nocturnal half marathon and 10k walking challenge that aims to raise more than £120,000 towards the patient care at Sheffield’s only hospice.

This year’s event, which took place on Saturday, October 5, started out from a new launch point in the Peace Gardens, where even the famous fountains were transformed pink – a colour distinctive with St Luke’s.

And as it got under way around a thousand walkers - and even a few pets - were eager to set off, complete with neon tutus, crazy wigs and glow in the dark accessories, which added a rainbow of colour as the autumn darkness descended upon the city.

The walk took in some of Sheffield’s finest locations as it headed out on a new reverse route, making a completely different challenge for experienced Night Striders.

“In our fifth year of Night Strider, we found ourselves more overwhelmed than ever before by the response from our supporters,” said St Luke’s Events Coordinator Rachel Spofforth.

“With a new route to enjoy, we hoped that this year’s participants would enjoy striding together more than ever before, knowing that with every step they would be helping us raise the vital funds needed to ensure we can continue providing the very best care for all our patients and their families.

“It was a great family night out, a wonderful atmosphere and even when the rain did start to fall later in the evening, it did nothing to dampen the spirits of our fantastic Night Striders.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everybody who walked and raised money for us.