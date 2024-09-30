CMS team raise £4,000 plus for hospice with their Peak District trek

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

International law firm CMS raised more than £4,000 when they tackled a tough day in the Peak District in support of St Luke’s Hospice.

A team building challenge saw staff from across the country walking more than 16 miles in frequently bleak conditions across Edale and the Peak District, raising a final total of £4,170.

David Walsh, a Senior Associate Solicitor with the CMS London office, organised the walk and commented: “It was great to come together with CMS colleagues from across the country to do our walk for St Luke’s Hospice, which does so much to provide kind and compassionate care and support for terminally ill adults and their loved ones across Sheffield.

“We had a mostly dry and mostly blister-free day’s walk in the beautiful Peak District and are delighted we were able to raise so much money to support the work of St Luke’s.”

The CMS team raised more than £4,000 for St Luke's Hospice

St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan said: “It's truly amazing to see companies like CMS rally colleagues and teams from across the company for such a fantastic cause.

“The 18-strong team, along with Pep the dog, did an incredible job, and their generosity will help us continue providing crucial care for the people of Sheffield. We’re so grateful for their effort and dedication.”