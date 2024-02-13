Clinical Recruitment Fair highlights St Luke’s employment opportunities
The special recruitment event will be held between noon and 4pm at the St Luke’s Ecclesall Road South site, giving guests the chance to explore various roles and discover all clinical career opportunities.
Current vacancies include roles within the hospice social work team, the physiotherapy department, nursing, hospitality, wellbeing, art therapy and chaplaincy.
For anybody unable to attend in person, there will also be online slots available throughout the day, when St Luke’s staff will be able to answer questions.
For more information, email: [email protected] or call 0114 2357544.
To register to attend or to book an online slot, visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/careers-fair