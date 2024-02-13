Clinical Recruitment Fair highlights St Luke’s employment opportunities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The special recruitment event will be held between noon and 4pm at the St Luke’s Ecclesall Road South site, giving guests the chance to explore various roles and discover all clinical career opportunities.

Current vacancies include roles within the hospice social work team, the physiotherapy department, nursing, hospitality, wellbeing, art therapy and chaplaincy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For anybody unable to attend in person, there will also be online slots available throughout the day, when St Luke’s staff will be able to answer questions.

For more information, email: [email protected] or call 0114 2357544.