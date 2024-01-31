Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Among the money-spinning ideas at the Ecclesall Road South business, were a raffle for clients and staff and a range of charity treatments, where the cost of the session was donated to St Luke’s.

And just to add a little extra festive sparkle to their efforts, the team also wore their finest Christmas jumpers for the week.

“The RE Skin Clinic is based just round the corner from the hospice and the team wanted to raise as much as possible,” said St Luke’s fundraiser Gemma Lancaster.