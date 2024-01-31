Clinic supports hospice neighbours with week of fundraising
Among the money-spinning ideas at the Ecclesall Road South business, were a raffle for clients and staff and a range of charity treatments, where the cost of the session was donated to St Luke’s.
And just to add a little extra festive sparkle to their efforts, the team also wore their finest Christmas jumpers for the week.
“The RE Skin Clinic is based just round the corner from the hospice and the team wanted to raise as much as possible,” said St Luke’s fundraiser Gemma Lancaster.
“This was a fantastic week of fundraising that really will make a great difference to the lives of all our patients and their families.”