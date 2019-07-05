'Classy ladies:' Sheffield homeowner's disgust over dirty knickers dumped in wheelie bin
A Sheffield man has spoken of his shock and disgust after finding a pair of soiled knickers – and chip wrappers used as ‘toilet paper’ - dumped in his wheelie bin.
In a post on Facebook, the upset man revealed how he had made the sickening discovery on returning home from work to his home in Richmond Hall Road, Stradbroke yesterday.
WARNING: STORY CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE SOME READERS MAY FIND UNPLEASANT
Finding the grim mess left inside his bin, he shared details of the vile act in the S13 Sheffield local events and neighbourhood watch group on social media. We have chosen not to name him.
He wrote: “I just got home from work and dragged my black bin down the drive.
“Got a new wheelie bin liner out and opened the bin to be confronted by the worst smell of hot s*** ever.
“Some lovely woman has s*** their knickers, wiped their a*** on what looks like chip paper and chucked the whole lot into my bin. Some f****** classy ladies in S13.”
The post came after an earlier message in which someone had shared details of a person vomiting in nearby Stradbroke Road.
They wrote: “May sound gruesome but be careful at top of Stradbroke Road, someone has decided instead of using a toilet they have decided to chuck up at top of Stradbroke Road near that brick wall.”
Other posters were quick to condemn the wheelie bin act, describing it as ‘vile’ and ‘disgusting.’
Another wrote: “That’s just proper dirty.”
While another added: “I know it’s grim but I just can’t stop laughing at this post.”
And another wrote: “As if you'd ever even do this with all the home CCTV there is these days.”