They have been invited to stand at their doorsteps next Saturday, December 18, and honour the six-year-old with a three minute ovation starting at 6pm.

The #clapforarthur campaign has been trending on social media as people attempt to ensure the child is properly remembered.

Football fans have already joined in similar rounds of applause for Arthur during the sixth minute of games up and down the country, including Cardiff City v Sheffield United.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was murdered by his stepmother Emma Tustin. People across the country are being asked to join a three-minute round of applause in his memory on Saturday, December 18, from 6pm

Arthur was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of his 32-year-old stepmother Emma Tustin, who was last Friday jailed for life after being convicted of murder by assaulting the defenceless child in Solihull on June 16, 2020. Arthur’s father, Thomas Hughes, 29, was jailed for 21 years for manslaughter.

As part of the campaign for a nationwide round of applause in Arthur’s memory, people are also being asked to light a candle or let off a balloon next Saturday.

“Let’s show him just how loved he really is,” states the message being shared widely on Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

“Arthur talked a lot about becoming a footballer. Let’s make this reach Birmingham FC and other football teams.”

The sentences handed out to Tustin, who must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars, and Thomas Hughes are to be reviewed to determine whether they were too low.