City’s longest-serving department store welcomes special guests for 'Inspired By Sheffield' event

(L-R) Steve Nicholson, of Natural Stone Carved Creations, Matt Cockayne, of Goo Design, Nicola Ogle, of Kelham Print, Martyn Ware, of Human League and Heaven 17, David Cartwright, Store Manager and Neil Anderson, Author, pictured during the Inspired by Sheffield event at Atkinsons

Human League founder and Heaven 17 star Martyn Ware was among guests at Sheffield’s Atkinsons store on Monday, October 14, who turned out to help the shop launch its inaugural #InspiredBySheffield day.

The pop star recalls trips to The Moor-based store with his mum in the 1960s as “a big treat” and said he was still a regular even when he first hit the big time with the Human League in the late 1970s.

He was on hand to meet staff and customers and help celebrate the Steel City’s impact on the world.

The 63-year-old said: “I used to live in Broomhall flats, so the centre of town, and in particular the Moor, was our stomping ground. In the ‘70s Virgin Records had a store at the bottom of the Moor, and we would regularly pop into Atkinsons to visit the café, or even sometimes to buy records and clothes.”

Joining him at the event was Neil Anderson – author of the ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide’ books that celebrate different decades in the city - and renowned Sheffield artist Matt Cockayne.

They helped celebrate the launch of the new ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Sheffield – The Limit Edition’.

Together to trio helped raise money for Atkinsons’ charity partner Weston Park Cancer Appeal.

Frazer of 'Frazer's Coffee' the Sheffield coffee roaster, Nicola Ogle, of Kelham Print, and Stephen Nicholson, of Natural Stone Carved Creations were also in attendance at the store, which opened in 1872.

Atkinsons store manager David Cartwright said: “Inspired By Sheffield day is all about celebrating what’s fantastic about our city. We’ve been lucky enough to be part of the fabric of Sheffield for the past 147 years and I want to say a big thank you to our customers – old and new – that have been part of that journey.”