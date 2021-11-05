Sheffield Business Together, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, businesses, organisations, students and others contributed to making the campaign a success.

Donated items will be used to create care-packs for survivors as they arrive at safe houses.

Jed Barr, Restoration Hub coordinator at City Hearts, said: “The Response from Sheffield businesses and community to our Anti-Slavery month campaign has been phenomenal. Our aim is to create a new Restoration Hub, where we will be able to store, pack and distribute care packs for survivors as soon as they arrive at City Hearts.

Students of Longley Park Sixth Form College with staff member Bernadette Edge who helped organise the collection, and Jed Barr of City Hearts (second from left).

“Thanks to the generosity of the community, we have thousands of pounds worth of items. This will allow us to hit the ground running and provide high quality care packs for survivors.”

The charity currently supports more than 700 vulnerable people, some who may arrive with nothing but the clothes on their back.

As well as hygiene items and clothing, some businesses donated their own products to help improve the lives of survivors.

Ikea donated cushions; Twinkl donated 200 copies of its children's book, Doris the Loris; and the As-Salaam Humanitarian Foundation donated £600 of new items, including duvets, pillows, bedding and towels.

(L-R) Tariq Malik, owner of Sun Casa Properties; one of As-Salaam sponsors, Gohar Khan; chairman of As-Salaam, Tariq Khan; Trustee of As-Salaam, Mischa Macaskill; and Jed Barr of City Hearts.

Louise Harrison-Walker, of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said: “We were delighted to support this campaign, which was coordinated by Sheffield Business Together, and very pleased at the generous response of Chamber members and fellow tenants at Cubo.

“Donating to the campaign is a small act, but it shows people who have been victims of human trafficking, that someone cares. A pamper box is a wonderful gesture at what must be a very traumatic time.”

Tiffany Jackson, of Twinkl, added: “We were really keen to show our support for City Hearts, as we really value and appreciate the work they do to support the vulnerable and exploited people in our community. At Twinkl, we believe that all children should have access to learning.”

Students from Longley Park Sixth Form College ‘could not believe this type of thing actually happens in the UK’ and have also donated hundreds of items.

Ben Greaves and Jed Barr of City Hearts with Twinkl staff members Tiffany Jackson and Kate-Louise Partlow.

Bernadette Edge of Longley Park, said: “We were happy to support such a worthwhile cause.”

For more information, visit here.