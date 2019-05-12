City celebrates with Lord Mayor Magid Magid during Love Sheffield day

The rain did little to dampen the spirits of those who turned out to celebrate our city on Saturday with the outgoing Lord Mayor Magid Magid.

As his year in office nears its end, Magid decided to invite the ‘world’ to celebrate Sheffield, to say goodbye but to also encourage people to tell others why they love the city,

Love Sheffield Day in the Peace Gardens

Love Sheffield day was billed as a ‘celebration of local literacy, musical and cultural talent’ with everything from live music and a Poets Corner outside the Town Hall, to a fun fair and kids entertainment plus various food and drink stalls for visitors to enjoy.

A stage was set up at Peace Gardens to host performances by the Tin Soldiers, a local 20-piece party act who performed covers from the likes of The White Stripes and Stevie Wonder and musicians from Music in the Round.

Sue Hunt, 54, of Fulwood attended the event with her family. She said: “It has been a lovely day. I think Magid has done well in his role and has managed to get a lot of youngsters engaged in politics. He has been walking around today and that has been great to see.”

Later in the evening there was a leaving party at Plug nightclub with a question and answer session with Magid and free flapjack and custard – which he said is his favourite.

In February Magid announced he would be stepping down as a ward councillor to run as the lead candidate for the Green Party in the European elections.

Jayne Powell of Bedazzled Cupcakes.

He said being Lord Mayor was the ‘most rewarding thing’ he had ever done. He added: “One of the reasons I wanted to be a councillor was to play a more active role in my community and represent those voices that I believed weren’t being represented in the council.”

Sadie Wilson at 'We Can Sparkle'.

Tin Soldiers playing to crowds

Steve Lindley of Bindi People