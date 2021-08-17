City bakery selling brownies and biscuits to raise money for Sheffield hospital

Kathryn Millward, 44, from Loxley founded Mummy Bear Bakes in 2017. The bakery offers delicious homemade cakes, biscuits and traybakes freshly baked to order.

Every £1 sold from each Bear box and 10p for each brownie located in the Our Cow Molly’s ice cream parlour and vending machine will be donated to the hospital until the end of the Bears of Sheffield trail.

She said: “When my son was born I decided to do something that would easily fit around family life. I have always loved baking since I was a child, so I decided the right thing to do was set up a bakery.”

Kathryn worked as a medical research assistant and a primary school teacher before setting up her business four years ago.

Customers can select from a rich collection of Belgian Chocolate and Mint Aero Brownies, Red Velvet Cookies, Biscoff Flapjack, Ginger Crunch, Ginger Biscuits and Iced Lemon Loaf Cakes.

The bakery also supplies products to Hummingbird Music Group and The Green Shop in Wadsley.

“The business is steadily growing over the years with great feedback on Facebook and on Google. I run it all from home and I am quite lucky with the little I have,” said Kathryn.

During lockdown, Kathryn says the closing of play centres and groups for pre-school children had an impact on her business.

“At the beginning of the first lockdown, I stopped baking completely for a few weeks whilst I navigated my way through home schooling and the government guidance for running a food business during a pandemic.

As time went on, I got back to supplying my wholesale customers. People seemed keen to treat themselves and were more mindful of shopping locally and with small businesses,” she said.

Kathryn says a pop-up store will be set up at The Green Shop in Wadsley for a week from September 13th to raise further money for the hospital.

You can place an order on all @MummyBearBakes social media platforms or on www.mummybearbakes.co.uk

All products, in accordance with Government guidelines, can be collected from Mummy Bear Bakes HQ in Loxley S6.

