Cineworld Sheffield: Watch last year’s best films at IMAX Film Fest for £3 at Valley Centertainment cinema

From Spiderman to Oppenheimer, Cineworld Sheffield will be showing films to suit all audiences.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 19th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cineworld Sheffield will be holding its annual IMAX Film Fest on Saturday, April 20 - and tickets are on sale now.

IMAX is the world’s most immersive cinematic experience, and this special one-day event will give film fans across the city the chance to catch some of last year’s best movies in IMAX for only £3 a ticket.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For one day only, Cineworld will bring back some of 2023’s biggest hitters including The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and Oscar-winning Oppenheimer.

You can watch some of last year's top films for just £3 at Cineworld Sheffield.You can watch some of last year's top films for just £3 at Cineworld Sheffield.
You can watch some of last year's top films for just £3 at Cineworld Sheffield.

The festival will give guests the chance to experience their favourite star-studded blockbusters with the IMAX difference, where crystal clear images and pulse raising audio will make you feel like you’re in the room.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

Stuart Crane, of Film Cineworld Group, said: "We’re thrilled to bring back the IMAX film festival for the seventh year in a row and look forward to guests experiencing their favourite blockbusters in this revolutionary format for only £3 a ticket. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We hope guests enjoy the incredible picture and sound of IMAX, there’s no better time to try out IMAX than the IMAX Film Fest."

Tickets for this spectacular experience can now be purchased from the Cineworld website or the Cineworld app.

Related topics:Cineworld SheffieldValley CentertainmentTicketsCineworld

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.