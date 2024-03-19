Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cineworld Sheffield will be holding its annual IMAX Film Fest on Saturday, April 20 - and tickets are on sale now.

IMAX is the world’s most immersive cinematic experience, and this special one-day event will give film fans across the city the chance to catch some of last year’s best movies in IMAX for only £3 a ticket.

For one day only, Cineworld will bring back some of 2023’s biggest hitters including The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and Oscar-winning Oppenheimer.

You can watch some of last year's top films for just £3 at Cineworld Sheffield.

The festival will give guests the chance to experience their favourite star-studded blockbusters with the IMAX difference, where crystal clear images and pulse raising audio will make you feel like you’re in the room.

Stuart Crane, of Film Cineworld Group, said: "We’re thrilled to bring back the IMAX film festival for the seventh year in a row and look forward to guests experiencing their favourite blockbusters in this revolutionary format for only £3 a ticket.

"We hope guests enjoy the incredible picture and sound of IMAX, there’s no better time to try out IMAX than the IMAX Film Fest."