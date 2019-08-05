Doncaster Pride returns to town on August 17.

This year’s event will take place in the town centre on August 17 when members of the LGBTQ+ community will gather for a day of music and celebration.

Sir Nigel Gresley Square will be the focus for the majority of the celebrations, but a Doncaster town centre church has also announced plans for a mass blessing of same sex couples on the day too.

The Unitarian Church on Hallgate is planning to welcome couples through its doors – after it agreed last year to host gay weddings.

The Rev Tom McCready has already held a number of blessings for gay marriages.

He said: “We have a couple who have been together three or four years who have put the paperwork into the register office. They are both women.

“We also have another couple, again both women, who are due to be married in the summer of 2020, who want to be married on the 10th anniversary of their getting together as a couple.

“I have already done three blessings for same-sex relationships. That was a very similar service, except without the legal bit, asking if anyone knows any lawful impediment why the couple should not be married.”

Doncaster Pride said " We are so pleased to be working together with the team at Doncaster Unitarians – and anyone looking to celebrate a wedding or renew vows at this years Doncaster Pride please get in touch."

Elsewhere, the Parade of Unity will start from 1pm from outside Ward Brothers while there will be live entertainment in Sir Nigel Gresley Square from 1pm.

The second stage will be open between 1pm and 6pm and the main stage between 2pm and 9.30pm.

Proceedings will be hosted by Miss Penny while music will come from dance music star Soraya Vivian. There will also be performances from drag stars Dr Bev Ballcrusher, Miss Kitty as well as tributes to Shirley Bassey, Tina Turner, Amy Winehouse and George Michael.