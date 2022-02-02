Church of England investigation over claims Sheffield man was put through ‘gay exorcism’ in city

Matthew Drapper said he had continuing trauma after a form of exorcism at St Thomas Philadelphia church, near Penistone Road, in 2013.

The practice is illegal in many European countries, with a consultation on a proposed UK ban ending on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield church leaders have ordered an independent review after a gay man said he was pressured into conversion therapy.

The Ven Malcolm Chamberlain, the Bishop of Sheffield’s lead in safeguarding said: “We are responding to Mr Drapper’s complaint according to Church of England safeguarding practice guidance, and regret the length of time it has taken to reach a satisfactory conclusion.

“Nevertheless, we have sought to keep Mr Drapper informed at all stages of our investigation and have commissioned a fully independent review of this case, with Mr Drapper’s agreement.

Conversion Therapy

"The Diocese of Sheffield believes, along with the wider Church of England, that Conversion Therapy is unethical, potentially harmful and has no place in the modern world.”

Matt Drapper (right) with his partner Pete Nixon in 2020. Sheffield church leaders have ordered an independent review after he said he was pressured into conversion therapy.

Matthew told The Star in 2020 that during the prayer he was told to ‘shout’ ‘I break the power of homosexuality over me’ and ‘I cancel the agreement with the kingdom of darkness – any associated demons go in the name of Jesus.”

Speaking about the experience Matt said: “At the time it was such an intense system of beliefs - you totally bought into it.

“I had always felt there was something wrong with being gay but after the prayer meeting I felt empty and lost for a few months.”

He said he was one of 11 children raised in what he described in an ‘extreme Christian cult’ in his home county of Essex.

Matt, now 35, told how he had known he was gay from the age of 15 but as a Christian had made his peace with ‘never coming out and staying single’.

Christian leadership course at St Thomas Philadelphia

In 2013 he said was invited to take part in a Christian leadership course at St Thomas Philadelphia.

As part of the course Matt held social events with other young students from Sheffield Hallam University and the University of Sheffield.

He said a few months after his exorcism experience and while taking a break from the Christian leadership course he started to ‘come back to life’, realising ‘what happened was not right’.

He said: “I decided it was fine for me to be gay and a Christian - so I went back and worked with St Thomas Philadelphia for another two years.”

He later left and said he made an official complaint to St Thomas Philadelphia.

Matt has written a book recounting his traumatic experiences - called Bringing Me Back To Me.

Speaking about the book he said: “I just wanted to get everything out there - it was just such an absurd couple of years.”

The Star approached the St Thomas Philadelphia Church for comment, but has received no reply.