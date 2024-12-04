Christmas tree may be removed from public square following suspected vandalism

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 4th Dec 2024, 14:33 BST
A Christmas tree in Goldthorpe which has been subject to suspected vandalism may be removed if it is further targeted, a council area team warned.

The tree is on the Horse and Groom Square off Barnsley Road in Goldthorpe, an area used for markets and community events.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s Dearne Area Team posted on social media on Monday (December 2), revealing that someone had ‘deliberately’ cut through the tree’s lighting cables and removed the wooden supports that were keeping the tree upright.

A Barnsley Council spokesperson said that they could not comment, as an active investigation is underway , including the possibility that some damage may have been caused by Storm Bert.

Related topics:GoldthorpeBarnsley Metropolitan Borough CouncilBarnsley CouncilStorm Bert
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice